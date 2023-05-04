Templeton CHP to conduct DUI checkpoint Saturday

CHP to conduct sobriety, driver’s license checkpoint somewhere within San Luis Obispo County

– The California Highway Patrol (CHP), Templeton Area will conduct a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver license safety checkpoint on May 6, somewhere within San Luis Obispo County.

The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting roads where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers. A sobriety/driver’s license checkpoint is a proven effective tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations.

Vehicles will be checked for drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs, or driving while unlicensed. The objective is to “send a clear message to those individuals who consider driving and mixing alcohol and/or drugs, or who drive while unlicensed, you will be caught and your vehicle will be towed away.”

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

