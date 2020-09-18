Paso Robles News|Friday, September 18, 2020
You are here: Home » Templeton » Templeton clean up week happening Sept. 23-30
  • Follow Us!

Templeton clean up week happening Sept. 23-30 

Posted: 3:33 am, September 18, 2020 by News Staff

–Volunteers are needed for Templeton’s annual community clean-up week. This year’s clean-up week will be Sept. 23 – 30. This year’s event is different due to COVID-19 Pandemic requirements. Volunteers get to choose the date and time that is most convenient for them to conduct their litter pick-up.

Contact the Templeton Recreation Department at (805) 434-4909 to request a “Clean-Up Kit.” The kit has all the supplies necessary for your household/group to pick-up trash (kits have enough materials for 4 to 5 people). The Recreation Department will be assigning volunteers areas throughout the community that need cleaning.

This annual event held in conjunction with EcoSLO helps beautify the community and reduces litter before winter rains arrive and wash debris into local creeks and streams.

Individuals may sign-up on-line and print the required waivers by visiting www.templetoncsd.org or by contacting Recreation Supervisor Melissa Johnson at mjohnson@templetoncsd.org.



Comments

Posted in:  Templeton
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.