Templeton Community Services District meeting on Tuesday 

The Templeton Community Services District board of directors is meeting Tuesday at 206 5th St., Templeton. A closed session begins at 6:15 p.m. followed by a public session at 7 p.m. Members of the public may attend using Zoom at: us02web.zoom.us/j/87076969369?. Or the public may call into the meeting at 1-669-900-6833. The Meeting ID is 870 7696 9369, passcode: 239076.

Items on the agenda include a COVID-19 update, water supply buffer model update, Templeton Recreation Foundation request to amend bylaws, and Measure A oversight committee bylaws and application. See the complete agenda here.

Public comment on closed session items

