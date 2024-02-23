Paso Robles News|Friday, February 23, 2024
You are here: Home » Community » Templeton community-wide yard sale returns this spring
  • Follow Us!

Templeton community-wide yard sale returns this spring 

Posted: 6:18 am, February 23, 2024 by News Staff

Templeton Clutter to Cash Yardsale returns April 24To participate, register by Tuesday, Apr. 23

– Templeton residents are gearing up for the annual Clutter to Cash Community-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, Apr. 27. Sales will commence at 8 a.m.

To participate, residents must register by the deadline on Tuesday, Apr. 23, at noon. Maps pinpointing participating addresses will be available from 12 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 26. Locations to obtain maps include the Templeton Community Services District & Recreation Department offices, Templeton Market & Deli, Templeton Donuts, Upscale Resale, and online at www.templetoncsd.org.

To register an address, interested individuals can contact Templeton Recreation at (805) 434-4909, email bheil@templetoncsd.org, or visit the Templeton Recreation office at 599 S. Main Street.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Community, Templeton
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.