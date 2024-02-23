Templeton community-wide yard sale returns this spring

To participate, register by Tuesday, Apr. 23

– Templeton residents are gearing up for the annual Clutter to Cash Community-Wide Yard Sale on Saturday, Apr. 27. Sales will commence at 8 a.m.

To participate, residents must register by the deadline on Tuesday, Apr. 23, at noon. Maps pinpointing participating addresses will be available from 12 p.m. on Friday, Apr. 26. Locations to obtain maps include the Templeton Community Services District & Recreation Department offices, Templeton Market & Deli, Templeton Donuts, Upscale Resale, and online at www.templetoncsd.org.

To register an address, interested individuals can contact Templeton Recreation at (805) 434-4909, email bheil@templetoncsd.org, or visit the Templeton Recreation office at 599 S. Main Street.

