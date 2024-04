Templeton community-wide yard sale returns today

Map of yardsale locations released

– The Templeton Clutter to Cash community yard sale returns today, Saturday, Apri 27, with sales starting at 8 a.m.

There are over 100 sites for shoppers to find new treasures. Templeton Community Services District released the map of sale locations, click here to view the map as well as information about each sale.

