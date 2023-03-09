Paso Robles News|Friday, March 10, 2023
You are here: Home » Entertainment » Templeton Concerts in the Park lineup announced
  • Follow Us!

Templeton Concerts in the Park lineup announced 

Posted: 6:40 am, March 9, 2023 by News Staff

Templeton concerts in the parkConcert series kicks off June 15

– The Templeton Community Services District has announced the lineup for the upcoming Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park series. The ten bands selected represent a diverse mix of music including Rock, County, Blues, Funk, Folk, Pop, and R&B that will appeal to the community, according to the TCSD:

  • June 14: Truth About Seafood (Rock)
  • June 21: The Rockin’ Bs Band (Dance, Country, Rock)
  • June 28: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock, Pop, Dance, Country)
  • July 5: Club Dv8 (80’s Dance, Rock, Wave)
  • July 12: Los Gatos Locos (Latin, Rock, Funk)
  • July 19: Way Out West (Country, Americana)
  • Aug. 2: Santa Cruz Family Band (Dance 70s, 80s & 90s)
  • Aug. 9: Joy Bonner Band (Rock, Soul, Funk & Fun)
  • Aug. 16: Garden Party (Classic Folk Rock)
  • Aug. 23: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country & Rock N Roll)

 

Concerts will be held at Templeton Park on Wednesday evenings from June 14 to Aug. 23, with the exception of July 27.

Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the free musical entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. Dogs are not permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from approved vendors in the park.

Concert sponsors are still needed to offset expenses exceeding $30,000. Interested parties can contact (805) 434-4909 or bheil@templetoncsd.org. Additional concert information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.templetoncsd.org or the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park Facebook page.

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Entertainment, Templeton
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.