Templeton Concerts in the Park lineup announced

Concert series kicks off June 15

– The Templeton Community Services District has announced the lineup for the upcoming Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park series. The ten bands selected represent a diverse mix of music including Rock, County, Blues, Funk, Folk, Pop, and R&B that will appeal to the community, according to the TCSD:

June 14: Truth About Seafood (Rock)

June 21: The Rockin’ Bs Band (Dance, Country, Rock)

June 28: Bad Obsession (Classic Rock, Pop, Dance, Country)

July 5: Club Dv8 (80’s Dance, Rock, Wave)

July 12: Los Gatos Locos (Latin, Rock, Funk)

July 19: Way Out West (Country, Americana)

Aug. 2: Santa Cruz Family Band (Dance 70s, 80s & 90s)

Aug. 9: Joy Bonner Band (Rock, Soul, Funk & Fun)

Aug. 16: Garden Party (Classic Folk Rock)

Aug. 23: Monte Mills & the Lucky Horseshoe Band (Classic Country & Rock N Roll)

Concerts will be held at Templeton Park on Wednesday evenings from June 14 to Aug. 23, with the exception of July 27.

Attendees are encouraged to bring low-back lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the free musical entertainment from 6 to 8 p.m. Dogs are not permitted. Food and beverages will be available for purchase from approved vendors in the park.

Concert sponsors are still needed to offset expenses exceeding $30,000. Interested parties can contact (805) 434-4909 or bheil@templetoncsd.org. Additional concert information and sponsorship opportunities can be found at www.templetoncsd.org or the Templeton Recreation Concerts in the Park Facebook page.

