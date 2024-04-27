Templeton customers offered spring clean-up opportunity

– Waste Management has announced that it will offer residential spring clean-up services for customers in the Templeton community between April 29 and May 1.

Each single-family residence is permitted to dispose of up to twelve 32-gallon bags or cans, not exceeding 40 pounds each. Residents are required to place the bags or cans curbside by 6 a.m. on their scheduled service day.

The initiative is available exclusively to Waste Management’s Templeton customers during their regular service day within the specified dates.

Items that will not be accepted include large bulky items, hazardous waste, electronic waste, and pressure-treated lumber.

For more information about Waste Management services, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com.

