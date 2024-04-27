Paso Robles News|Sunday, April 28, 2024
You are here: Home » Templeton » Templeton customers offered spring clean-up opportunity
  • Follow Us!

Templeton customers offered spring clean-up opportunity 

Posted: 6:59 am, April 27, 2024 by News Staff

Templeton customers offered spring clean-up opportunity

Each single-family residence is permitted to dispose of up to twelve 32-gallon bags or cans, not exceeding 40 pounds each

– Waste Management has announced that it will offer residential spring clean-up services for customers in the Templeton community between April 29 and May 1.

Each single-family residence is permitted to dispose of up to twelve 32-gallon bags or cans, not exceeding 40 pounds each. Residents are required to place the bags or cans curbside by 6 a.m. on their scheduled service day.

The initiative is available exclusively to Waste Management’s Templeton customers during their regular service day within the specified dates.

Items that will not be accepted include large bulky items, hazardous waste, electronic waste, and pressure-treated lumber.

For more information about Waste Management services, visit www.wm.com or www.thinkgreen.com

 

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Templeton
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.