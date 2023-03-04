Templeton Drama presenting Disney’s ‘High School Musical’

Tickets available for multiple performance dates at the end of the month

– Almost 40 students are set to take the stage for Templeton High School Drama’s production of Disney’s High School Musical on March 23, 24, 30, and 31 at 7 p.m. and March 25 and April 1 at 4 p.m. at the Templeton Performing Arts Center.

The classic rom-com style musical features a play within a play and follows the story of Troy Bolton, an East High basketball star who discovers a passion for singing and the new girl, Gabriella, while balancing his duties to his basketball team and coach. Gabriella, a shy and smart student, faces discouragement from her “Brainiac” friends for her interest in Troy and musicals. Meanwhile, the popular Sharpay will do anything to maintain her queen bee status.

Filled with positive messages about friendship and being true to oneself, the show also features great comedy and toe-tapping, hand-clapping musical numbers. The stage adaptation is different from the movie, with more believable characters and added music and dance.

The show’s screenwriter, Peter Barsocchini, wrote the production for his daughter Gabriella and named many of the characters after her friends. The stage book writer, David Simpatico, honored his own high school drama teacher by making Ms. Darbus more sympathetic.

Tickets are available for purchase online or at the door. The performing arts center is located at 1200 S Main St, in Templeton.

