Templeton Eagles baseball team loses to Ridgeview High School 

Posted: 6:10 am, June 17, 2021 by News Staff
Lardner steps toward home plate.

Eagles season record stands at 19-8

–The Templeton Eagles lost to the Ridgeview Wolf Pack of Bakersfield 0-1 Wednesday afternoon at Vineyard Ball Park in Templeton. The Eagles gave up an unearned run early and were unable to score against the Wolf Pack.

Junior southpaw Robbie Lardner pitched an outstanding game for the Eagles, but so did the Ridgeview pitcher. Ridgeview advances to the CIF Championship Game.

The Eagles season record stands at 19-8, overall.

Blake Alspach runs out a grounder

Blake Alspach runs out a grounder.

The Paso Robles Bearcats played Arroyo Grande Eagles in a CIF semi-final game Wednesday afternoon in the south county. The Eagles scored nine runs early and held on to win 9-2. So, Arroyo Grande advances to the CIF Championship Game.

The Bearcats record for the season is 19-9.

