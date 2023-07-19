Templeton estate hits the market at $22.5 million

Estate includes a 10,000-square-foot custom Spanish Colonial Revival main residence

– A Spanish Colonial Revival equestrian estate spanning approximately 108 acres in California’s Central Coast has been listed for $22.5 million.

The property, located at 3030 Templeton Rd. in Templeton, Calif., features a 10,000-square-foot custom Spanish Colonial Revival main residence, a 2,300-square-foot guesthouse, and a 1500-square-foot manufactured home. Other amenities include a professional horse training-boarding facility, a 2,000-square-foot Corten Steel Shop, and five wells with cross-AG irrigation.

The main residence highlights custom imported tile, steel frame windows, and a vintage arched iron glass door. Additional features consist of a theater, wine cellar, elevator, and a Savant-controlled A/V system. The landscaped grounds include century-old olive trees, a fruit orchard, serene ponds, outdoor kitchens, and a pool. The property also offers a fully permitted equestrian facility with a nine-stall barn, European horse walker, and competition-size jumping arenas.

Click here to see the listing. Interested buyers can contact Amy Meredith at (805) 423-0590 or amy.meredith@cbrealty.com for viewing.

Share To Social Media