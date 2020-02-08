Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 8, 2020
Templeton Fire to participate in Leukemia & Lymphoma Stairclimb March 8 

Posted: 6:02 am, February 8, 2020

–On March 8, 2020, for the seventh straight year, 6 members of the Templeton Fire and Emergency Services will be participating in the 29th annual Leukemia and Lymphoma Society (LLS) Firefighter Stairclimb. The mission of The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) is to “Cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin’s disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families,” according to a press release from the fire department.

This year the Templeton Fire Stairclimb Team will be climbing in honor of Stephanie Rothbauer, Olivia Sartain, Andrea Ingwerson, Fire Chaplin Richard Burch and little Maddy Gonzalez (Team Maddy), and in memory of retired Fire Captain Mike Erb and longtime Administrative Secretary Celeste English.

The public is invited to support the department. All donations are tax-deductible and more importantly help in the fight against blood cancers.  To make a donation, click on the link below:

https://www.llswa.org/site/TR/LLSWA/llswaFF?team_id=69354&pg=team&fr_id=1640

Comments

News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.