Templeton Founders’ Day event canceled 

Posted: 6:10 am, October 23, 2020 by News Staff
templeton founders day

A photo from a previous Founders Day Festival.

–Out of “an abundance of caution for the safety of volunteers and the public,” the Templeton Historical Museum Society Board of Directors has voted to cancel this year’s Templeton Founders’ Day, originally scheduled for Nov. 14.

Nov. 20, 1886 is the day the first Southern Pacific passenger train arrived in the new town of Templeton. Southern Pacific was extending the railroad from San Francisco to Los Angeles. Templeton was the route terminus for three years. During these years, Templeton became a thriving community. The new town was subdivided and lots were sold by the West Coast Land Company and soon Templeton was boasting many hotels, restaurants and saloons.

Templeton Historical Museum Society has been remembering that historic date since 2006 and plans are already underway to continue this annual remembrance in Nov. 2021.

The county and state guidelines have permitted indoor museums to reopen, as long as all guidelines are met. The museum will reopen on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m., and normal days and times thereafter (Friday, Saturday, Sunday 1-4 p.m.).



Comments

