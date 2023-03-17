Templeton gap area winery up for sale 

Paso Robles News|Friday, March 17, 2023
Posted: 7:10 am, March 17, 2023 by News Staff

hammer sky vineyard

– A property located on approximately 49 acres in the westside region of Paso Robles on Vineyard Drive, surrounded by the rolling hills of the Adelaide AVA, is up for sale. The property has over 25 planted acres of vineyards that offer a variety of Bordeaux-centric wines, as well as selected white wine and sparkling wines, and is the current home of Hammer Sky Vineyards.

Most of the varietals grown on the property are estate-grown and sold primarily at the modern tasting room, which provides sweeping 180-degree views of the vines and has a quaint patio setting on the lawn.

The property also includes a restored farmhouse, with a gourmet kitchen, large dining room, three bedrooms, a sitting room, and outdoor living space. It is a perfect retreat for those seeking tranquility in wine country.

The property is up for sale for $8,900,000. Click here to view the listing on Vine Smart.

 

Posted in:  Wine
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.