Templeton gap area winery up for sale

– A property located on approximately 49 acres in the westside region of Paso Robles on Vineyard Drive, surrounded by the rolling hills of the Adelaide AVA, is up for sale. The property has over 25 planted acres of vineyards that offer a variety of Bordeaux-centric wines, as well as selected white wine and sparkling wines, and is the current home of Hammer Sky Vineyards.

Most of the varietals grown on the property are estate-grown and sold primarily at the modern tasting room, which provides sweeping 180-degree views of the vines and has a quaint patio setting on the lawn.

The property also includes a restored farmhouse, with a gourmet kitchen, large dining room, three bedrooms, a sitting room, and outdoor living space. It is a perfect retreat for those seeking tranquility in wine country.

The property is up for sale for $8,900,000. Click here to view the listing on Vine Smart.

