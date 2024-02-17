Templeton Gap winery property up for sale

Property holds a 20,000 sqft entitlement for a new winery development capable of producing 10,000 cases annually

– A vineyard and pre-approved winery development in the Templeton Gap AVA of Paso Robles is now for sale. The property, located at 830 Templeton Road, is listed at $3,500,000. Positioned at the entrance to the Templeton Gap AVA, the 90-acre property includes 21 acres under vine, with potential for an additional 20+ acres for vineyard expansion and agritourism.

The existing vineyard features varietals such as cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, mourvèdre, grenache, and syrah, cultivated organically. Notable aspects of the property include water abundance, with two agricultural wells producing 1,800 gallons per minute (gpm) and a residential well delivering 50 gpm. Additionally, there is a 5-acre foot storage pond and an additional 1-acre foot storage pond located near the tasting room. The property holds a 20,000 sqft entitlement for a new winery development capable of producing 10,000 cases annually.

According to Lucas Pope of Coastal Vineyard Services, the vineyard at 830 Templeton Rd is unique because of the coastal influence it receives. “The cooler climate provides more finesse in terms of grape growing and finished product when compared to other Paso Robles climates. The price of the fruit is testament to the quality of the grapes and increasing demand we’re receiving from local winemakers,” said Pope.

Listed by Joe Ramos and Jamie Warm of AVA Properties, Vineyard & Winery Division of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties. For further details, interested parties can visit AVAProperties.com.

Share To Social Media