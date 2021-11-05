Templeton High School Athletes of the Week

Eagles: Landen Miller

Sport: Varsity Football

Year: Junior

Coaches comment: Landen Miller, #6, is a truly selfless player. He has been our best blocking running back and this last Friday he was our leading rusher. Landen carried the ball 15 times for 150 yards and 3 touchdowns. He may be small in stature, but big in heart. – Coach Don Crow

Eagles: Adah Small and Sunnie Mount

Sport: Varsity Tennis

Year: Junior

Coaches comment: Adah Small and Sunnie Mount, both juniors, show great sportsmanship and had great chemistry at our Mountain League tournament, held in San Luis Obispo. Both have great attitudes and work hard on the courts and off in their school work. – Coach Nicol Zundel

Thank you to the coaches for participating! All coaches at Templeton High School are invited to participate in Athletes of the Week to recognize students who are a standout at a recent competition, showing improvement at practices, or bring a great attitude to the team.

