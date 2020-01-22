Templeton High School Drama dinner theater fundraiser happening Feb. 1

–Join the Templeton High School Drama Boosters for an entertaining and delicious evening that raises money for a good cause. This year the dinner theatre is at The Groves on 41 (4455 Hwy 41 East) and is “Roaring 20s” themed. The evening will start with appetizers at 6 p.m., then attendees can browse the silent auction items and scope out the desserts they may want to bid on. THS Drama students will entertain while you enjoy your dinner. Catering will be provided by FIG at Courtney’s House and The Wellness Kitchen.

Tickets are $50 each or save money with a table of 8 for $350. All proceeds will be dedicated to field trips and scholarships.

Menu:

Rotisserie chicken or vegetarian lasagna (gluten-free butternut squash), roasted potatoes with chimichurri, house salad with buttermilk or tomato vin dressing, gluten-free focaccia.

*Please call 805-591-4770 if you would like the vegetarian option.

Share this post!

Related