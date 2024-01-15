Templeton High School drama to host disco-themed dinner theatre event

Event supports spring production of ‘Mama Mia’

– Tickets for Templeton High School Drama’s dinner theatre supporting the April 2024 production of the award-winning Broadway musical and hit movie, “Mama Mia,” are on sale now. The event promises to be a “disco-licious” experience for the whole family.

Scheduled for Saturday, March 9, starting at 5 p.m., the event will take place at the American Legion Hall on Main Street in Templeton. Tickets for the entire evening, including the dance party, are available. Full table sponsorships and silent auction item donations are also welcomed.

The evening includes a multi-course catered Greek dinner from Jaffa Cafe, served family style, accompanied by local beer and wine, plus non-alcoholic beverages. Beer and wine will be available for purchase throughout the event for those 21 and older.

Guests can explore the silent auction featuring amazing items that support the THS Drama Boosters program through winning bids. Student actors will perform excerpts from the musical during dinner, and there will be a dessert live auction.

After dinner, the after-party kicks off with a live DJ spinning hits from the 70s, 80s, and beyond. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes for the best individual, couple, and family costumes and dance moves.

Tickets are available for the dinner, show, and dance starting at 5 p.m., or the dance only option from 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The entire event is family-friendly, and children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult for the duration of the event.

With limited tickets available and an anticipated sell-out (no tickets available at the door), attendees are encouraged to secure their tickets early. To donate a silent auction item, contact Margaret Shirley at (707) 337-7943 or email templetondrama@gmail.com.

To purchase tickets, visit www.templetondrama.org or https://templetondrama.ludus.com/200447665&bpo=15316.

