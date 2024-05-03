Templeton High School moves forward with pool agreement

Templeton Tennis Ranch pool in construction

– With plans for a new pool at the Templeton Tennis Ranch (TTR), the facility and Templeton Unified School District (TUSD) are working on an agreement for use of the pool for the Templeton High School (THS) swim team. For the past 15 years, the THS swim team has had to practice in Paso Robles-based pools, such as at the Paso Robles Sports Club.

“[Templeton Tennis Ranch’s] investment into the aquatic space will hopefully grow interest in the sport of swim with student-athletes gaining experience at a much younger age with ease of access to a pool in our community. [Templeton Tennis Ranch] has been a supporter of [Templeton High School] athletics since opening and they always welcome us with open arms,” THS athletic director Joseph Farley said.

The agreement details how the TUSD will rent the TTR pool at $3,000 a month for practice; swim meets will cost $25 an hour for each lane. All TUSD board members voted in approval of this agreement: president Ted Dubost, clerk Janel Armet, and members Jennifer Grinager, Cheryl Parks, and Nelson Yamagata.

The TTR pool began construction in January 2024 and completion is expected this July. The pool will be 25 yards long, consist of eight lanes, and will have features, such as electronic timing equipment, needed for competitions. The pool will also be available for use by the community and the Puma Aquatic Club.

“It takes a lot of volunteers and support to operate a high school swim program with no pool and with this pool at [Templeton Tennis Ranch] we are excited to see what our team can accomplish with a home away from home,” said Farley, adding that the program hopes to use the pool for the spring 2025 season.

In May 2022, the THS swim team won the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 2 championship while also setting three new school records; they recently advanced to the 2024 CIF meet.