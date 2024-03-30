Templeton High School Theatre Arts to present ‘Mamma Mia!’

– Templeton High School Theatre Arts department is preparing to stage “Mamma Mia!” from Apr. 18 to 20 and Apr. 25 to 27.

The musical, directed by Stephanie LeClair, follows the story of Sophie Sheridan as she plans her wedding on a Greek island. Facing the challenge of not knowing her father, Sophie takes matters into her own hands by inviting three men who could potentially be her dad.

Donna, Sophie’s mother, keeps her father’s identity a secret, prompting Sophie’s unconventional action. When the trio arrives for the wedding, Donna is confronted with three men from her past, leaving Sophie to grapple with the realization that she can’t identify her father solely by appearance.

“Mamma Mia!” intertwines Sophie and Donna’s narrative through the timeless tunes of ABBA.

Tickets for the show are available for purchase through templetondrama.org or templetondrama.ludus.com.

