Templeton Museum to re-open April 30

–The board for the Templeton Historical Museum Society has announced the reopening of the museum beginning April 30. From this date forward the museum will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The county and state guidelines have permitted indoor museums to reopen, as long as all guidelines are met.

Volunteers have been working on museum displays over the last few months of closure and there are many new things to see. Two of the many items include a grinding stone that was used by the Salinian People and a Templeton Eagle’s Jacket that was worn by Josh Brolin in the movie No Country for Old Men.

A link to a virtual tour of the museum and more information can be found at www.templetonmuseum.com.

