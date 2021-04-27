Paso Robles News|Tuesday, April 27, 2021
You are here: Home » Templeton » Templeton Museum to re-open April 30
  • Follow Us!

Templeton Museum to re-open April 30 

Posted: 6:40 am, April 27, 2021 by News Staff

templeton historical museum–The board for the Templeton Historical Museum Society has announced the reopening of the museum beginning April 30. From this date forward the museum will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The county and state guidelines have permitted indoor museums to reopen, as long as all guidelines are met.

Volunteers have been working on museum displays over the last few months of closure and there are many new things to see. Two of the many items include a grinding stone that was used by the Salinian People and a Templeton Eagle’s Jacket that was worn by Josh Brolin in the movie No Country for Old Men.

A link to a virtual tour of the museum and more information can be found at www.templetonmuseum.com.

Advertisement


Comments

Posted in:  Templeton
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.