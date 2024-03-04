Templeton Performing Arts Center welcomes new manager

Flores brings nearly a decade of diverse experience to this role

– The Templeton Performing Arts Center has announced the appointment of Ryan Flores as the new Templeton Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Manager.

A longstanding supporter of the TPAC, Flores brings nearly a decade of diverse experience to this role. Having served in various capacities, including technical director, lighting designer, and event supervisor at the TPAC paired with his extensive background in non-profit arts leadership and the theatre industry positions him perfectly for this crucial role.

“I am thrilled to take on this vital role in a theatre that is so close to my heart,” said Flores, “This job is the culmination of my passions – administration, theatre, community engagement, and youth development. I aspire to solidify the Templeton PAC as the premier venue for performing arts in North County. I encourage the local community to reach out, say hello, and explore opportunities for collaboration.”

For more details about the performing arts center, visit its new website templetonperformingartscenter.com.

Share To Social Media