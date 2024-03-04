Templeton Performing Arts Center welcomes new manager
Flores brings nearly a decade of diverse experience to this role
– The Templeton Performing Arts Center has announced the appointment of Ryan Flores as the new Templeton Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Manager.
A longstanding supporter of the TPAC, Flores brings nearly a decade of diverse experience to this role. Having served in various capacities, including technical director, lighting designer, and event supervisor at the TPAC paired with his extensive background in non-profit arts leadership and the theatre industry positions him perfectly for this crucial role.
“I am thrilled to take on this vital role in a theatre that is so close to my heart,” said Flores, “This job is the culmination of my passions – administration, theatre, community engagement, and youth development. I aspire to solidify the Templeton PAC as the premier venue for performing arts in North County. I encourage the local community to reach out, say hello, and explore opportunities for collaboration.”
For more details about the performing arts center, visit its new website templetonperformingartscenter.com.