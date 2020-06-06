Templeton residents advised to address weeds/tall grass before summer months

–Templeton Fire and Emergency Services would like to remind residents and property owners that weed abatement is one of the first defenses in protecting your home and property from wildland fires.

North County had a wet Spring which means there are lots of wildflowers/weeds and grasses growing. Before Summer’s high temperatures hit, property owners need to address weeds, grasses, dead trees & shrubs. Anything that is woody and/or dry are considered nuisance materials as they are more likely to combust. Templeton Fire and Emergency Services encourages people to stay diligent in protecting their properties.

“We have enjoyed much-needed rainfall this Spring, but with significant rains, comes very thick, tall annual grasses,” said Fire Chief Bill White. “Those grasses have grown fast and will create a severe fire hazard as we approach the summer months. So, it is critical property owners keep the grasses mowed,” said White.

Weed abatement is the Fire Department’s first line of defense in keeping vegetation fires small and our community safe. When properties are mowed, it will slow the spread of vegetation fires, giving the fire department a chance to keep those fires small.

All properties within the Templeton Community Services District boundaries, including yards and lots, must be cleared of all combustible vegetation, such as dead leaves, weeds, brush, and tree limbs by May 1. Property owners are also asked to remove excess trash, wood or other combustibles from their property to eliminate potential fuel sources if a fire were to start.

Below are some of the key weed abatement requirements.

Please help us keep Templeton fire-safe with the abatement of weeds and by following theses fire prevention tips:

Use gas and electric powered equipment during cooler, less windy hours before 10 a.m. and after 6 p.m. when sparks are not as likely to create accidental fires.

Lawnmowers are designed to mow lawns, not weeds or dry grass.

Metal blades striking rocks can create sparks and start fires. Use caution.

Never pull your vehicle over a dry grass area.

Make sure all portable gasoline-powered equipment have spark arresters.

Report any suspicious activities to prevent arson.

Keep all weeds and grasses below 4-inches in height.

Remove all dead vegetation from your property, including dead or diseased trees.

To help responders in an emergency please make sure your house address is clearly marked and visible with a contrasting background at the entrance to your property (numbers 4″ high with a 3/8″ brush stroke).

If possible, the numbers should be reflective and located at three locations:

On each side of your mailbox as you do not know what directions emergency responders may be coming from;

On the front part of your home where it can be easily seen; and

Painted on the curb in front of your home or on a monument type sign located near the public street for rural homes.

Templeton Fire and Emergency Services thanks everyone in advance for doing their part to make 2020 a safe fire season.

