Templeton restaurant releases new food, drink menus

Vaquero-inspired comfort food and shareable entrees coming soon

– Beginning on Feb. 8, Pig Iron in Templeton will kick off the New Year with the release of all-new food and drink menus.

General Manager Josh Ashby, alongside Shaun Behrens are a leadership team formerly of Luna Red in downtown San Luis Obispo, who have collaborated to “streamline the menu and bring a renewed take on seasonal offerings and quality service.” In 2010, Behrens helped conceive and establish Luna Red, where he remained for more than a decade.

Behrens also owns Bear City Social in Los Osos, a popular “farm-to-street” custom food trailer, while Ashby’s café and general store, Mint + Craft, was a Monterey Street staple in Downtown SLO. The pair, with over 50 years of combined restaurant experience, have “approached Pig Iron with confidence and enthusiasm.”

“I’m excited to team up with Shaun again nearly a decade after we first worked together,” said Ashby. “We’re excited to freshen our menu, improve our service, and wow first-timers who visit Pig Iron.”

The upcoming menu features bright flavors and earthy spices in hearty torta sandwiches, rich molé sauces, and elote-style cauliflower. Dishes like Chicken “Tinga” Tostadas, “Cowboy Tacos,” and Chili Con Queso will round out the introduction of bountiful Latin flavors. Current house specialties will endure, such as the Pig Iron Burger, Smoked Pork Ribs, Mac and Cheese, and Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich, among others. Beginning this year, many shareable menu items will make it fun and easy for friends to dine family-style.

Pig Iron’s Bar Director Jose Sanchez will continue to feature most-loved house libations, while releasing a fresh lineup of flavors in an all-new cocktail menu, also available starting Feb. 8. Adjacent to Pig Iron is Club Car Bar, a Western lounge and live music venue which has quickly become a favorite in the community for weekly concerts and events. A recent addition to both bars is “Focus,” a CBD-infused, THC-free nonalcoholic spirit, produced locally in San Luis Obispo by To Be Honest Beverage Co., for those who want to sip, socialize, and enjoy a flavorful, relaxing beverage without alcohol.

Pig Iron is located at 508 S. Main Street in Templeton, California. Hours of operation are Thursday and Friday, from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Club Car bar is open daily: Sunday-Thursday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday-Saturday, from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. Contact them at (805) 400-4542 or write office@templetonmercantile.com. For reservations, visit www.pigirontempleton.com.

Share To Social Media