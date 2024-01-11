Templeton RV fire sparked by portable heater

RV blaze at 818 Golden Meadow met with swift response

– Templeton Fire & Emergency Services responded to an occupied recreational vehicle (RV) fire at 818 Golden Meadow Dr. yesterday at 6:25 a.m.

Upon arrival, units discovered one RV fully engulfed in flames with the risk of the fire spreading to additional RVs and mobile homes. The incident was reported by the tenants. A total of 10 personnel responded to the scene.

Firefighting operations lasted approximately 15 minutes until the fire was contained. The fire’s cause was determined to be a portable electrical heater.

The owner, Rayna Strader, was identified as the responsible party, and was the only occupant present in the structure at the time of the incident. The estimated property value saved was deemed a total loss, with an estimated property and content value loss of $20,000.

No injuries to civilians or emergency personnel were reported.

