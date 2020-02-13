Templeton Teacher Matt MacFarlane chosen as finalist for ‘top teacher’ in national contest

–Templeton ​ASB Advisor and Leadership teacher Matt “Mr. Mac” MacFarlane was recently nominated to be recognized as the recipient of the top teacher “Spirit” award in the nation, by local community members in an annual contest put on by the company Varsity Brands, whose mission is to “​Partner with Schools to Elevate the Student Experience in Sport, Spirit, and Achievement.” Each year, Varsity Brands holds a contest to award schools with over $100,000 in cash prizes, including a $25,000 grand prize for the “Most Spirited School in America” and $3000 for each category winner.

“Amazing. I’m humbled and honored,” said Mr. Mac. Mr. Mac is “known for his humility and not wanting to be in the spotlight,” according to community member, parent, and nominator Mike Brady. “Mr. Mac came to Templeton High School 4 years ago when the school was suffering from low spirit, and an overall lack of student morale and activity participation, they say. In four years Mr. Mac has managed to turn that around with his passion for empowering kids, and supporting their endeavors.”

In addition to being the ASB advisor and leadership teacher, Mr. Mac has started a class called “Link Crew” which is a group of older students tasked with engaging the freshman class and getting them involved in all the activities the school has to offer.

“As a parent of 5 high schoolers, it’s important to me that our kids are involved in activities, motivated, and maintaining a positive attitude and spirit when it comes to school,” said Brady. “Mr. Mac is one of those teachers a kid may get once in a lifetime and he makes a lasting impression on every one of them.”

In addition to the nomination of Mr. Mac for the top teacher, Templeton High School itself was chosen as a top 10 finalist for the category called “Game Day Experience.” This category recognizes schools that exhibit extreme school spirit and game-day traditions.

Templeton is known for its game-day tailgates, explained Brady. The infamous “WingMen” who lead the crowd with cheers and sun up and down the stands with flags after every touchdown, and a schoolwide cheer known as the “Eagle Clap” that is conducted in the hallways on Friday mornings. Mr. Mac has played a large part in the growing gameday traditions that Templeton High School has adopted.

“The Varsity Brands School Spirit award was designed to recognize faculty, students, student groups and traditions that are making an impact on the campus and community, ” said Kristin Feavel, the Impact Director for Varsity Brands. “Many nominations poured in nationally and it is a great honor to become a finalist. We are very excited for Templeton High School and teacher Matt Macfarlane for elevating the student experience and making a difference!”

