Templeton youth basketball program receives grant

Grant monies will cover nearly all of the costs for new, needed equipment

– Templeton Recreation Department’s Youth Basketball Program has received a $3,000 grant through the Re/Max Success Charities North County Youth Sports Grant Program.

This 2022 season marks the return of the Templeton Youth Basketball program after having to cancel the 2021 season due to the pandemic. In addition, the program is being moved to outdoor courts in an effort to follow the best practices guidelines and allow for the highest number of young athletes in the community to participate.

Moving a game typically played indoors where all of the necessary components already exist and onto outdoor courts for nearly 400 young players means the purchase of new, portable equipment, including outdoor game clocks, team benches, score tables, and more. These grant monies will cover nearly all of the costs for this new equipment and allow the recreation department to focus on the more important aspects of running a youth basketball program, player safety and the kid’s enjoyment of the game.

