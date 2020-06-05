Tenet Health Central Coast now providing advanced breast cancer treatment

–Tenet Health Center Central Coast recently announced the acquisition of the SCOUT wire-free radar breast localization system, providing advanced and easier care to women undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

The system uses non-radioactive, radar technology to provide real-time surgical guidance during breast surgery. Rather than placing a wire immediately before surgery, a reflector is placed in the target tissue prior to the day of surgery at the patient’s convenience. During surgery, the SCOUT guide uses instantaneous distance measurement guidance to accurately detect the location of the reflector and the tumor to within 1mm of accuracy. This means there is a chance for better outcomes, including cosmetic. The SCOUT is also effective for removing non-cancerous breast abnormalities.

In Nov 2017, Cianna Medical announced FDA approval of the SCOUT.

The new system is available at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Templeton Imaging center adjacent to Twin Cities Community Hospital.

