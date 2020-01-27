Terrie Banish honored as citizen of the year in Atascadero

Terrie Banish, deputy city manager of Atascadero, was honored as the city’s citizen of the year by the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce. Hundreds of locals gathered at the Pavillion at the Lake in Atascadero on Saturday evening for the chamber’s annual celebration. The dinner was themed “An Evening in Paradise” and featured a live and silent auction.

“Terrie goes beyond the call of duty applying her entrepreneurial and marketing skills to build the City of Atascadero and the Visit Atascadero brands,” said Atascadero Mayor Heather Moreno in a presentation at the dinner. “As a strong collaborator and ‘pull up your sleeves to get it done’ kind of person, Terrie has worked tirelessly to create and improve a number of events, branding them and making them iconic to Atascadero.”

Banish joined the city of Atascadero in May 2015, after a career at the San Luis Obispo County Tribune. She has been an active volunteer with the North County chambers of commerce, YMCA, Paso Robles Main Street Association, Atascadero Wine Festival Committee, and the Friends of Hearst Castle.

“Terrie’s impact on our community stretches wide, so I asked for input from a handful of people to share in their words why Terrie is the Citizen of the Year,” Moreno said.

Jeannie Malik, 2018 citizen of the year, called Banish, “a shining star in our community, not only as the ‘People’s Choice’ at Atascadero’s Dancing with Our Stars event, but also as a role model for kindness, integrity, and brilliance bringing innovative events to our City. Terrie’s incorporation of ‘Dancing in the Streets’ and the “Tamale Festival” put Atascadero on the map for California tourism.”

In accepting the award, Banish said, “I never thought in a million years that I would be standing before you all to accept an honor like this! I’m very grateful to the Chamber of Commerce to be the recipient of this year’s citizen of the year award.”

“I’m especially grateful to a lot of amazing people whose love, help, guidance, and support I’ve received along the way. Receiving this would not have been possible without the guidance and inspiration I have received from many colleagues, both past and present, for whom I have the deepest admiration and respect; which includes our current and past mayors and city council members and our City Manager Rachelle Rickard. She gave me the opportunity and the privilege to help carry out the vision of promoting Atascadero and really putting us on the map.

“I am also very, very thankful to those who have been strong mentors for me, whether they realize it or not; Albert Almodova, Debra Albert, Barbie Butz, Glenn Casey, Donn Clickard, Norma Moye, Mayor Steve Martin, Paul Porter, Jeannie Malik, and Jerry Tanimoto and many more. When I began in my current position as the city’s deputy city manager for promotions, outreach, and events, I knew the potential that our town had to be a wonderful destination for visitors to come and enjoy. Having lived in the North County for over 22 years and being familiar with many of the people that make up our wonderful area, I also was aware of what it would take to make the changes needed.”

“It has been heartwarming to be a part of and to work alongside such an incredible team, and to receive such amazing support from our entire team at the City. I would not be here today without it.”

Others honored at the annual dinner included:

Parents for Joy – Organization of the Year

Erin McDaniel – Ambassador of the Year

Don Idler – Lifetime Member award

Z Villages – Business of the Year

Joanna & Shayne Wemple – Entrepreneurs of the Year

John Donovan, Don Idler, Rich Johnson – Outgoing board members

Share this post!

Related