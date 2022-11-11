Thanksgiving ‘Turkey Trot’ benefits local elementary school

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot to take place at Twin Rivers Ranch in Paso Robles

– Almond Acres Charter Academy is hosting a Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 24. This event is open to the public and will feature a kid’s mile, an open 5k, and an open 10k. The race will be held at 9 a.m. at the Twin River Ranch in Paso Robles.

“This is going to be a fun event where people of all ages can enjoy a fairly flat course with a peaceful environment before the eating festivities of the day,” said race organizer Amanda Poore. “Thanksgiving Day is a special time to gather with family, so this is the perfect way to get the whole crew to ‘Run a Race Before You Stuff Your Face!’”

Proceeds from the event will benefit the athletics program at the local charter school.

Event schedule:

8 a.m. – Check-in

9 a.m. – Kids mile

9:30 a.m. – 5k & 10k

Online pre-registration is encouraged. Fees are $10 for the kid’s mile, $25 for the open 5k, and $45 for the open 10k.

Advertisement

Share To Social Media