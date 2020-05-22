The 38th Annual Paso Robles Wine Festival is canceled

–Due to the current uncertainty of being able to hold large public events, the 2020 Wine Festival that had been rescheduled for August 27-30, has been canceled.

“It was a difficult decision, but with the California Governor’s current Shelter at Home order still in effect, along with the length of the stages of re-opening and restrictions on crowd sizes, we feel this is the smartest choice for the organization at this time,” the Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance said in an announcement on Friday.

“It’s also important to note that without 100% confidence that we could hold the event in the downtown park, we did not want to jeopardize the marketing and infrastructure resources you have entrusted to us.” The Paso Robles Wine Festival will return May 20 – 23, 2021.

The PRWCA leadership is committed to researching and executing potential smaller events this fall, if health and safety regulations allow, that could help market the region in a creative manner – serving our mission of promoting the Paso Wine region.

Marketing of the Paso Robles wine region continues, the PRWCA team has been working on several campaigns that are ready to launch and bring fans to the region through the rest of 2020, once limitations are lifted. Fall programming is still in place, which includes Harvest Wine Weekend, along with several trade and media programs.

“We greatly appreciate your support of the Paso Robles Wine Festival and the region. Please feel to reach out to us with additional questions or feedback.”

