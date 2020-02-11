The Australian Pink Floyd Show coming to Vina Robles

–After celebrating more than 30 years of playing Pink Floyd music around the world, The Australian Pink Floyd Show (TAPFS) returns with a new tour for 2020. The All That You Feel 2020 tour will make a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 20.

The tour will bring to the stage the songs that mean so much to Pink Floyd fans all over the world. Representing music from every phase of Pink Floyd’s journey, from Ummagumma to The Division Bell and all points in between this tour will once again reinforce TAPFS’s dedication to the heritage of Barrett, Waters, Gilmour, Wright & Mason with a show that pays sincere and genuine tribute to the legendary Pink Floyd productions. State of the art lighting, crystal clear video, pinpoint lasers, gargantuan inflatables and flawless live sound that was the benchmark of Pink Floyd shows, TAPFS guarantees to delivers a memorable live experience.

Selling over 4 million tickets worldwide and described by The Times as “The Gold Standard” and The Daily Mirror as “The Kings of the Genre,” TAPFS gave its first-ever concert in Adelaide, Australia in 1988. Since then, they have performed in over 35 countries worldwide; played at David Gilmour’s 50th birthday celebration and were even joined on stage by Rick Wright. TAPFS is the leading and biggest show of its kind in the world.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 14 at 10 a.m. Tickets available online at Ticketmaster.com or at the venue box office. All dates, acts and ticket prices subject to change without notice. A service charge is added to each ticket price.

