The Avett Brothers to return to Vina Robles

Tickets go on sale next Friday

– The Avett Brothers are set to perform at Vina Robles Amphitheatre on June 15, 2024. Tickets for the event will be available through Ticketmaster starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 19.

The three-time Grammy Award nominees achieved mainstream success with their 2009 major label debut, “I And Love And You.” Subsequent albums, “The Carpenter” in 2012 (No. 4 on the Billboard Top 200), and “Magpie And The Dandelion” in 2013 (No. 5 debut), solidified their presence. In 2016, The Avett Brothers were inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame. The documentary “May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers,” released in 2017 and co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio, chronicled the making of their 2016 album “True Sadness.” The documentary reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart and earned two Grammy nominations.

Their 10th studio album, “Closer Than Together,” includes the single “High Steppin’,” which topped the Americana Radio Singles Chart. The latest release, “The Third Gleam,” debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Americana/Folk Albums chart, No. 1 Rock Albums, and No. 1 Vinyl Albums. The single “Victory” also claimed the No. 1 spot on the Americana Radio Singles Chart. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the band connected with fans through two sold-out drive-in shows at Charlotte Motor Speedway within three months.

Additionally, the musical “Swept Away,” inspired by and featuring the music of The Avett Brothers, premiered in January 2022 at Berkeley Repertory Theatre. After receiving rave reviews, the musical is currently in D.C. for a limited pre-Broadway engagement at Arena Stage.

