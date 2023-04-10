The B-52s set to perform at Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday

– The iconic rock band, The B-52s, will be performing at the 2023 California Mid-State Fair on Saturday, July 22, at 7:30 p.m. The event will take place at the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. The show will open with Lou Gramm, the original lead vocalist of Foreigner.

Ticket prices for the show are $40, $60, $80, $90, and $130 (pit, standing only), and they will be available for purchase on the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com, starting Friday, April 14, at 10 a.m. The box office warns against buying tickets from any other channels to avoid counterfeit tickets.

The B-52s have been rocking the music industry for almost 40 years and have sold over 20 million albums. Known as “The World’s Greatest Party Band,” their music has remained relevant and beloved to fans worldwide. Their hits such as “Rock Lobster,” “Love Shack,” and “Deadbeat Club” are still popular and never fail to start a party. The band’s longevity and ongoing appeal can be attributed to their unforgettable dance-rock tunes, making them one of the most enduring bands in rock music.

Formed in 1976 in Athens, GA, the band played their first gig at a friend’s house on Valentine’s Day in 1977. The newly christened B52s, consisting of Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Keith Strickland, Cindy Wilson, and Ricky Wilson, became the talk of the post-punk underground for their thrift store aesthetic and genre-defying songs. Their self-titled debut album, produced by Chris Blackwell, sold over 500,000 copies on the strength of their first singles, “Rock Lobster” and “52 Girls.” The album ranked #152 on Rolling Stone’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” and #99 on VH1’s “Greatest Albums of All Time.”

Lou Gramm, the original lead vocalist of Foreigner, will open the show for The B-52s. Gramm was the lead vocalist on all of Foreigner’s hit songs, including “Feels Like the First Time,” “Cold as Ice,” and “Double Vision.” The band achieved two of its biggest hits with the ballads “Waiting for a Girl Like You” and “I Want to Know What Love Is.”

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair, themed “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” will run from July 19 through July 30.

