‘The Candle & The Curse’ coming to Park Cinemas

Tickets include special access to meet the cast and director

–The Lady & The Tiger Production Company has partnered with Park Cinemas to premiere “The Candle & The Curse,” a fantasy film for ages 7+, with two showings only on Jun. 19 & 20 at 2 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.

Tickets include special access to meet the cast and director for a live Q&A and can be purchased from Park Cinemas window or website, under ‘Advanced Tickets’, for $15 (adults) and $10 (children ages 5-11).

Watch the trailer at www.TheCandleAndTheCurse.com.

