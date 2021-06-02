‘The Candle & The Curse’ coming to Park Cinemas
Tickets include special access to meet the cast and director
–The Lady & The Tiger Production Company has partnered with Park Cinemas to premiere “The Candle & The Curse,” a fantasy film for ages 7+, with two showings only on Jun. 19 & 20 at 2 p.m. at Park Cinemas in Paso Robles.
Tickets include special access to meet the cast and director for a live Q&A and can be purchased from Park Cinemas window or website, under ‘Advanced Tickets’, for $15 (adults) and $10 (children ages 5-11).
Watch the trailer at www.TheCandleAndTheCurse.com.