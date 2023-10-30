The Carlton Hotel announces new ownership

Capricorn Property Group planning for hotel renovations

– The Carlton Hotel in Atascadero was recently bought by the Capricorn Property Group, a San Francisco based company owned by father and son Robert and Kamal Patel. Since 1928, the historic Carlton Hotel has been a recognizable feature of Atascadero; the Patel family has set forward renovations and community partnerships plans for the hotel to remain a popular destination.

“We purchased the Carlton Hotel because they have been in the hotel business for 40 years and have roots in San Luis Obispo County. Members of our Patel family have not only lived in San Luis Obispo County for over four decades, and we’ve also been contributing through being a part of the local hospitality industry and supporting the local community the whole time. So, it made sense for us to choose Atascadero and the Carlton as their next hotel property,” said Kamal Patel, the CEO of Capricorn Property Group.

Just a few aspects of the renovation include the lobby, the 52 guest rooms, and ground floor, with plans to update the food and drinks area. Patel added that “we are also excited to work with the local community with local brands and focusing on the experiences in the town, food and beverage, retail, and local events.” The Carlton Hotel should finish renovations by the spring of 2025, but will remain open during this process.

Some of the Patel family’s favorite experiences on the Central Coast include outdoor activities, such as exploring Lake Nacimiento, going to events at the Sunken Gardens, visiting vineyards, and walking throughout downtown Atascadero. “We have been captivated by the local artisans, boutique clothing stores, and the array of breweries, tasting rooms, and distilleries that add to Atascadero’s unique charm,” Patel said.

“We are excited to continue to make SLO County a world-renowned destination by sharing meaningful local experiences with the visiting public while also serving the local community and residents,” Patel said.

For more information about the Carlton Hotel, visit the-carlton.com.