The Community Foundation announces recipients of disaster recovery grants

Grants awarded to nine local nonprofits

– The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County has announced the recipients of disaster recovery grants, aimed at supporting nonprofits and clients affected by storms and floods in the region at the turn of this year. These grants, totaling $70,000, were made possible through a generous contribution from the League of California Community Foundations.

“We are humbled and proud to witness the profound impact that the deployment of disaster relief has had on our community’s journey toward healing and renewal,” says Heidi McPherson, CEO of The Community Foundation. “These grants will provide a vital lifeline to those affected by the devastating winter storms, enabling organizations to rebuild, repair, and restore what has been damaged or lost.”

After receiving over $120,000 in funding requests, CFSLOCO reviewed the applications in collaboration with city officials and first responders who provided invaluable insights into the impact of the storms. The recommended grant recipients have demonstrated significant damages and losses as a result of the disaster and have presented compelling plans for recovery.

The following organizations have been awarded grants to aid in their recovery efforts:

Achievement House

Amount: $5,000

Achievement House experienced multiple roof leaks and flooding caused by the winter storms. The impact was significant, disrupting their daily programs and compromising the safety of staff, clients, and customers. This grant will assist in covering the costs of necessary repairs, allowing them to resume their vital services.

Central Coast Parks Association

Amount: $5,000

Central Coast Parks Association is dedicated to promoting the understanding and conservation of natural and cultural resources through interpretive educational programs. The severe impact of the storms forced them to close their facilities for almost four months, resulting in a substantial revenue loss. This grant will help offset their operational losses, as they continue their valuable work.

City Farm SLO

Amount: $9,000

City Farm SLO, whose crop fields and equipment were submerged underwater for over 48 hours, suffered significant setbacks. The destruction of crops and soil pollution disrupted their operations and sales for several months. Funding will support operational recovery, future flood preparedness, and provide assistance to farmers leasing land from City Farm SLO.

Friends of Camp Natoma, Inc.

Amount: $10,000

Camp Natoma experienced extensive damages due to the winter storms, including mudslides, fallen trees, and debris that required professional cleanup. Access to the camp was severely affected, hindering their ability to serve the community. Part of this grant will be allocated towards improving infrastructure, such as additional drains and culverts, to prevent future damage.

Restorative Partners

Amount: $10,000

The recent storms had a detrimental impact on Anna’s Home, a transitional home for women and children supported by Restorative Partners. The structural damage to the roof compromised the safety and functionality of the entire facility. This grant will enable the repair and restoration necessary to provide a secure and supportive environment for those in need.

San Luis Obispo Botanical Garden

Amount: $10,000

The garden experienced significant disruptions due to the storms, including the cancellation of numerous evening programs and damage throughout the property. Particularly, the children’s garden and retail nursery suffered losses, rendering parts of the space unsafe. Funding will aid in repairing the damage, ensuring the continuity of their educational and cultural contributions to the community.

San Luis Obispo County Search and Rescue

Amount: $10,000

As a nonprofit volunteer agency that responds to local emergencies, San Luis Obispo County Search and Rescue plays a critical role in coordinating with police, fire, and military forces. However, their first aid trailer sustained major water damage, rendering it unusable. This grant will assist in repairing and restocking the trailer, ensuring their readiness to serve the community during emergencies.

San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum

Amount: $6,000

The museum, situated near San Luis Creek, encountered unforeseen flooding that overwhelmed its existing flood-control system. This resulted in damage to the children’s garden and posed a threat to the building itself. Funding will support the reassessment and stabilization of the flood-control system, including the purchase and installation of floodgates, safeguarding the facility and its programs.

SLO County UndocuSupport

Amount: $5,000

Many undocumented community members faced wage loss and property damages due to the winter storms. As they are not eligible for federal assistance, the financial burden has been particularly challenging. This grant will be directed towards nonprofits that offer direct financial relief assistance to individuals, providing much-needed support during their recovery process.

To contribute towards helping nonprofits and their clients recover from disaster, make a donation at https://www.cfsloco.org/donate/?fund=3894.

To learn more about disaster recovery, email info@cfsloco.org.

