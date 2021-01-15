The Community Foundation welcomes three new board members

–The new year brings new faces to the Community Foundation Board of Directors. Three new members, Dr. Pat Hosegood Martin, Charles Matthews, and Dr. Anneka Marina Scranton join the 2021 board to round out a group of 14 dedicated community leaders.

Hosegood Martin is a professor in the Department of Kinesiology and Public Health at Cal Poly, a consultant, and a mentor in health and wellness, leadership, and business ethics; she received her doctorate in Educational Leadership from UC Santa Barbara/Cal Poly. As an active volunteer in our community, she has served two terms as President of the American Heart Association Board of Directors and sat on the board for the American Red Cross for many years.

Matthews is an experienced financial advisor with Edward Jones serving the Central Coast. He serves on the board of the Atascadero Chamber of Commerce, volunteers with Kiwanis, and works with the Alzheimer’s Association.

After receiving her master’s and Ph.D. from the USC School of Public Administration, Scranton taught public policy, nonprofit management, and community organizing at the USC Graduate School of Social Work. Since moving to the region 16 years ago, she has served on the Cuesta College Foundation Board and the CAPSLO Board. As she became more involved with the Community Foundation over the past six years, she has established a donor-advised fund named ‘Charting a New Course’ to honor her family and affect social change.

“I have had the opportunity to experience each of the new board members’ passion for supporting the county first-hand through their service in recent years on supporting Community Foundation committees,” said Jeff Buckingham, Board President of The Community Foundation. “Their commitment and passion for members of San Luis Obispo County will shine as they serve on the 2021 Board of Directors.”

For additional information on the board of directors or how to work with the Community Foundation, contact Office Manager Briana Fox at Briana@cfsloco.org or (805) 543-2323.

For more information or to donate to any fund or establish a new fund, visit www.cfsloco.org or call (805) 543-2323.

Share this post!

email

Related