Community Foundation’s scholarship application deadline approaching

–The San Luis Obispo County Community Foundation’s annual scholarship application deadline is Feb. 7 for high school seniors and college students. The scholarship program offers 35 different scholarships which will award over $250,000 to more than 60 students.

A full list of available scholarships and applications can be found online at www.cfsloco.org/available-scholarships.

These annual scholarships are made possible by generous donors of The Community Foundation. Each scholarship supports specific areas of interest to enhance the development of a diverse skillset in the leaders of tomorrow. Each year this program impacts students from all areas of the county supporting academic and professional aspirations.

“Over the past 20 years, thousands of San Luis Obispo County students have received funds from the Scholarship Program supporting their passions to become future leaders,” said CEO of The Community Foundation Heidi McPherson. “We are honored to have awarded over $3 million since the program’s founding thanks to the generous donors within the region.”

For a full list of scholarships available and to apply, visit www.cfsloco.org/Available-Scholarships or contact The Community Foundation’s Scholarships and Grants Associate Sarah Twisselman at sarah@cfsloco.org or (805) 543-2323.

About the Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County

The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County is a grantmaking and education foundation supporting charitable work across our county. Since 1998, the foundation has supported our county with grants and scholarships totaling over $37 million. The foundation’s charitable assets under management have grown to more than $60 million and provide support to all aspects of our community in perpetuity.

For more information or to donate to any fund or establish a new fund, visit www.cfsloco.org or call (805) 543-2323.

