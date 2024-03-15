The Concert Truck to deliver live classical music at assisted living home

Truck aims to provide a unique musical experience for Creston Village residents

– Creston Village Assisted Living and Memory Care has announced that on Sunday, Mar. 17, at 1 p.m., The Concert Truck, a 16-foot box truck transformed into a mobile music hall, will deliver live classical music to residents and families.

Featured on platforms such as Voice of America, Minnesota Public Radio, and the Washington Post, The Concert Truck aims to provide a unique musical experience for Creston Village residents.

“We are honored that The Concert Truck has picked Creston Village as one of their limited engagement stops through our county,” said Executive Director of Creston Village Adam Bramwell.

Cal Poly Arts, in collaboration with The Concert Truck, will present a series of 10 free concerts throughout a weeklong engagement. These performances will extend beyond Creston Village, reaching students at local elementary schools and various county organizations.

The event is open to the public to experience the music that will roll up on wheels, right to the front door of the home of the residents of Creston Village.

Event details:

Date: Sunday, Mar. 17

Time: 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Location: Creston Village – 1919 Creston Road, Paso Robles, (by the entrance)

