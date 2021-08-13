The Distillers of SLO County to host second annual ‘Trail Weekend’ Aug 21-22

Distilleries on both the Paso Robles and SLO Distillery Trail will partner with local food purveyors

–The Distillers of San Luis Obispo County have announced the Second Annual Trail Weekend taking place August 21-22, promoting the county’s craft distillers. Over the course of the weekend, each distillery on both the Paso Robles Distillery Trail and San Luis Obispo Distillery Trail will be partnered with local food purveyors while offering tasting flights, tours, live music, raffles, and more.

SLO County has been a wine destination for decades. In recent years, a new movement has taken hold of the central coast: craft distilling. SLO County is now home to over a dozen distilleries with more slated to open in the next year. From San Luis Obispo to Paso Robles, distillers are producing a variety of small-batch artisan spirits, including whiskey, gin, rum, brandy, vodka, and liqueurs.

The highly successful first-ever Trail Weekend was held in August of 2019. After weathering a tumultuous year and having to cancel the planned 2020 Trail Weekend due to the pandemic, the Distillers of SLO County are excited to open their doors to the public again to showcase the best spirits the central coast has to offer. The weekend will feature the release of the SLO Distillers’ collectible Copper Card. For $60, guests can purchase an engraved Copper Card – good for a complimentary tasting flight at each distillery (a $180+ value). Copper Cards can be purchased at any distillery on the trail. Supplies are limited.

Trail Weekend participants will have two opportunities to win a swag bag of branded merchandise from each distillery. Trail Weekend attendees who collect stamps from 4 locations on their paper trail can turn their completed map into any distillery to be entered into the drawing. Attendees will also be included in a second drawing by using the hashtag #trailweekend21 on Instagram photos at any distillery.

For Trail Weekend only, distilleries will be featuring the following food purveyors at their locations:

Autry Cellars: Offering spirit tasting all weekend long.

Azeo Distillery: Charcuterie plate and offering complimentary Azeo Glass with your tasting.

Bethel Rd. Distillery: Paninis and fresh salads Sat & Sun. Live Music on Sat (Noach Tangeras 1-4pm)

Calwise Spirits Co: Spirit and artisan cheese pairings by Vivant. Free distillery tours at 1pm and 3pm. 10% off all bottle purchases for Copper Card holders.

Donati Spirits: Street Tacos paired with various vodkas. Including, clear, barrel aged and infused flavored vodkas. Donati wines offered by the glass.

KROBAR Craft Distillery: Offering spirit tasting all weekend long in Paso Robles & San Luis Obispo

Pendray’s Distillery: Santa Maria BBQ (Smoked Tri-tip, Portuguese Linguica, grilled veggies, garlic bread)

Re:Find: Charcuterie Plates & Special event weekend Cocktail.

Red Soles Distillery: Celebrating Mardi Gras in August! Kings Cakes flown in fresh from New Orleans. Charcuterie plates and Wine by the glass. Live music by Billy & Charlie Foppiano 12-4 pm, Sat & Sun

SLO Stills: Wood-fired pizzas and full menu at The Rock. Live reggae music on Sunday. 10% off bottle purchases for trail goers.

Willow Creek Distillery: Wood fired pizzas, salads, meat / cheese platters. Opolo wine by the glass. Featuring a weekend special Barrel Aged Cocktail.

Wine Shine & Tin City Distillery: Local Tin City Food Trucks & Craft cocktail building classes & distillery tours with the owners.

For more information about the event click here.

