Local restaurant recognized by Michelin Guide with listing, review

‘It’s all hail to the bird at The Hatch,’ says Michelin review

– The Hatch Rotisserie & Bar in Paso Robles has been recognized by the Michelin Guide with a listing and review. Being listed is the first step to being considered for a Bib Gourmand or Michelin Star rating.

The Michelin Guide review of The Hatch:

“It’s all hail to the bird at The Hatch. This downtown Paso Robles restaurant reveres the rotisserie and roasted chicken is indeed the must-order. Brined and smoky, the half Mary’s organic chicken is sided by a vanilla-maple slaw, buttermilk dip, and Hatch hot sauce, and its perfectly salty skin coupled with flavorful meat gives an expensive steak a run for its money. The skillet cornbread, finished with brown butter, flaky salt, and honey, is a worthy sidekick. With down-home style cooking, it may come as no surprise that cream pies are the focus come dessert. Order the chocolate cream pie, an individually-sized treat served in a metal pie tin. How could you ever go wrong with chocolate pudding and salted caramel in a coconut graham crust?”

“Wow, we are honored to be recognized by such an iconic institution as the Michelin Guide,” said owner Eric Connolly, “as well as grateful for the support of our local peeps as well as visitors from far and wide.”

“And a warm shout out to the other newly listed Paso restaurants,” said owner Maggie Cameron. “Paso Robles is truly a culinary destination and we cannot imagine living, working, and raising our kids anywhere else.”

For more information about The Hatch, call (805) 221-5727 or visit hatchpasorobles.com.

