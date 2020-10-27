The Human Bean opens new drive-through location in Atascadero

–The Human Bean has opened a new drive-thru in Atascadero. This franchise location is owned and operated by Pat Mitchell of Moss Lane Ventures, LLC. This will be his first The Human Bean location. Mitchell is working on opening additional locations in Morro Bay and Santa Maria, CA.

The Human Bean of Atascadero is located at 7835 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422. The hours of operation will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The phone number is 209-603-4740.

