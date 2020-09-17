The Links to become a golf resort by the end of the year

–Paso Robles is famed for its exceptional wines, gorgeous landscapes, and perfect Mediterranean climate, giving visitors to the area so much to see and do. Relaxing, playing, and enjoying the outdoors is welcome all year round, and for golfers, Paso Robles is the ideal location to play.

The Links Course at Paso Robles is located on the East side of Paso, adjacent to the airport, and surrounded by vineyards. It is the most reasonably priced course in the area. Visitors to the course can play a round of golf, and view airplanes, helicopters, and jets flying overhead.

The beautiful green golf course was designed after Scottish links golf courses, which are known to be mostly flat in Scotland, Ireland, and England. Course architect, Rudy Duran, is a pro-golfer and instructor. Duran is responsible for creating and designing the Links Golf Course in 1996, and as Tiger Woods’ first golf teacher from the ages 4 to 10, he was the first to identify Tiger Woods’ golf aptitude as “genius”.

The course has 18 holes surrounded by vineyards with seasonal creeks and majestic oak trees. Like a true links-style course, it is situated on 220 acres of flat open land. Enjoy the spacious grass 300-yard driving range. See the beautifully manicured Bermuda fairways, and relax in the wide-open spaces. Whether you stop by for a tournament, junior golf, or a fun game with friends, it is easier than ever to book a tee time online, or by phone.

Following a history of great reviews, growth, and changes, the Links plans on establishing itself as an up-and-coming RV golf resort. Known in the area as a golfer’s go-to spot to find serenity, nature, and vineyards between rounds of golf the Links is set to grow into an increasingly tempting destination, with many more offerings and amenities.

Owners Tom and Gwen Erskine plan on unveiling their new name and logo, The Cabernet Links RV & Golf Resort, and intend on establishing almost 300 RV spaces, for visitors who’d like to stay and play.

Tom says, “Each site will be spaciously and thoughtfully arranged around the property. New additions will include a restaurant with outdoor patio, dining around the course, seven wine and beer tasting buildings, and a quiet secluded 250 person banquet room with the ability to host events for more than 500 people. I’ve been told it will be equivalent to a five-star resort.”

The RV spaces will average 45 x 70 foot in size. “We wanted to give people more room. Spaces will look out over the airport, or vineyards, or the beautiful golf course. People can wake up in the morning in their RV’s, grab the cart that is at their space, head to the restaurant, use the workout facilities, play a round of golf, and finish with wine tasting without having to leave the property. Miles of walking trails and other amenities will also be included.” shared Tom.

The Cabernet Links RV & Golf Resort will also boast a pool, workout area, lockers, BBQ area, pickleball, and can host events for up to 500 people. The resort will be able to utilize the driving range for event tents, banquets, car shows, and weddings. The Erskine family is very excited about this next step, and have years of construction, real estate, and building experience to make it all possible.

Visit the Links Course at Paso Robles at 5151 Jardine Road in Paso Robles. For more information visit linkscourseatpasorobles.com or call 1805) 227-4567.

– By Cassandra Frey

