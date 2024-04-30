The Little Details opens in new location

Custom gowns and alteration services provided

– For over 10 years, Brittany Armstrong has offered custom outfits, alterations, and sewing classes to the Central Coast community through her business, The Little Details. Armstrong has recently opened a location at 5950 Entrada Ave. in Atascadero, where the space is sublet with two health and wellness businesses.

“When clients come into the shop, we would hope that they would be able to be comfortable and they walk into a beautiful set up place where they feel good and they want to feel that same vibrant vibe…we’re here to serve our clients and we want them to feel like they’re put up on a pedestal,” said Armstrong, who runs by appointment only.

The Little Details specializes in custom gowns, such as for weddings and prom, and alterations aimed at women’s formal wear. Sewing classes are also taught at the studio for children and adult learners; Armstrong is a vendor with the local Heartland Charter School.

“I’ve been doing the custom outfits and gowns for a long time now and so that’s really what drives me to sew because I love that side, but I love to execute people’s ideas…I love being able to bring their design to life for themselves,” said Armstrong, adding that “I feel like Atascadero and the North County in general have really opened up their doors to [custom wear] and there is a niche for it. People do [not want] the fast production, but they do want the custom wear. I feel grateful for that too.”

Other businesses located in the building include Bodysculpt by Tiffani, who offers ultrasound fat cavitation and spray tans among other services, and esthetician Hope Pera with facials and skincare products.

Armstrong has degrees in fashion design and marketing and worked as a sample sewer in Los Angeles. After moving to the Central Coast, she designed and made costumes for Paso Robles-based dance studio Artistry in Motion.

“I’m a mom and a business owner who wants to make sure sewing isn’t a dying art. That’s why I teach too because I do want others to know how to do it and then also to create, it is an art too. To create things for people is fulfilling,” said Armstrong, who has been married for almost 17 years and has three children.

For more information about The Little Details, call (805) 215 – 2535 or visit its Facebook page.