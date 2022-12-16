The Pony Club releases new winter cocktail menu, entertainment schedule

A message from The Pony Club Bar & Lounge

– Beautifully decorated for the holidays and with a newly released Winter Wonderland cocktail selection, The Pony Club Bar & Lounge is the place to be for the season of being merry! Adjacent to Hotel Cheval, the Pony Club offers a relaxed winter vibe with a festive atmosphere.

“We are excited to share our wonderful Winter cocktail line-up, created by our talented bartenders, with the community and look forward to seeing some familiar faces and meeting new friends,” said Jennifer Smith with Hotel Cheval. She added, “our cozy patio is a perfect place to celebrate the season and make new memories.”

All Winter Wonderland Cocktails are priced at $16, and the Pony Club also boasts an extensive wine list from Paso and beyond, plus a fabulous small bites menu.

This holiday season, bring your family and friends to listen to this great lineup of musical talent.

12/16 Dave Tate 5-8 p.m.

12/17 Emily Smith 6-8 p.m.

12/22 Dave Tate 5-8 p.m.

12/23 Will Bremen 5-8 p.m.

The management team and staff are excited to welcome you for an evening of festive cheer.

For more information, please call (805) 226-9995.

The Pony Club Bar & Lounge is open to the public every Wednesday- Sunday from 4-9 p.m., located at 1021 Pine St, Paso Robles, CA 93446. Follow them on Facebook or Instagram for monthly updates on events and seasonal cocktail releases!

Advertisement