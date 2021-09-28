The Rice Partnership Wealth Management expands to Paso Robles

This is the company’s fourth office with other offices located in Honolulu, Maui, and San Luis Obispo

– The Rice Partnership, an independent wealth management firm that caters to high-net-worth clientele, is expanding its California Central Coast presence with the opening of its newest office in Paso Robles.

This is the company’s fourth office with other offices located in Honolulu, Maui, and San Luis Obispo. The opening of the new Paso Robles office, located in the Gateway Center, coincides with The Rice Partnership’s 15th anniversary and marks two and a half years since their first California office opened in downtown San Luis Obispo.

“The Paso Robles office is exciting because it allows us to better serve our existing North County clients as well as continue to grow our presence here,” says Senior Wealth Manager and Portfolio Manager Ashley Wilken. Wilken earned her undergraduate degree in Agribusiness and her MBA from Cal Poly. She is a Certified Financial Planner who previously worked as a commercial and agricultural lender. She is also a National Football League Player Association (NFLPA) Registered Player Financial Advisor.

The Rice Partnership LLC is a boutique wealth management firm headquartered in Honolulu with branches in Maui and California. The firm offers holistic wealth management services including asset management, family office, and financial advisory.

For more information, visit TheRicePartnership.com or call (805) 517-4122.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related