Third annual Aviation Career Day returning to Estrella Warbirds Museum

Event returns March 18

– Estrella Warbirds Museum Youth Aviation Club is set to host its third annual Career Day on March 18. The event, aimed at high school and middle school students who are interested in pursuing a career in aviation, will take place at the Estrella Warbirds Museum in Paso Robles starting at 12:30 p.m.

Attendees, along with their family and friends, will have the opportunity to hear from a range of speakers, including a current F-18 pilot, a former Blue Angels Lead Pilot and ACI-Cuesta Aviation Maintenance Technician program coordinator, a C-5 pilot and Delta Airlines captain, a PhD aerospace engineer and pilot, as well as a Cal Poly Aerospace Engineer and drone aerospace company founder.

In addition to the speaker sessions, there will be information available on Youth Aviation Club activities, as well as a student-guided tour of the museum from 11 to 12 p.m. Attendees will also be treated to a pizza lunch, with donations being accepted.

As part of the event, the museum will award its annual educational scholarship, further highlighting its commitment to supporting the next generation of aviation professionals.

Interested individuals are encouraged to register for the event by emailing EWMYouthAviation@gmail.com on or before March 14. Registration details, such as the number of attendees, whether a tour is required, and if they plan to share pizza, must be included in the email. For planning purposes, registration is imperative, and further information will be provided after the deadline.

For additional information, contact EWMYouthAviation@gmail.com.

Share To Social Media