Third annual SafetyFest to return to Paso Robles

Event will include emergency and disaster training exercises, demonstrations by various first responders, safety professionals

– The Third Annual SafetyFest, slated for Saturday, June 1, promises a day of emergency, disaster, and safety preparedness training exercises in Paso Robles.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Paso Safe, in collaboration with the City of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, Police Department, and North SLO County CERT, will host the event featuring hands-on learning activities and demonstrations.

The event, set to take place in Downtown City Park, will showcase emergency and disaster training exercises, as well as demonstrations by various first responders and safety professionals from city, county, state, federal, nonprofit, and private entities.

Highlighted activities include earthquake, fire, flood, tsunami, emergency and disaster simulations, crime prevention, motor vehicle safety, cybersecurity, mental health, and personal safety exercises.

Fire Captain/Paramedic John Pricket of Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services emphasized the significance of SafetyFest in community engagement. “SafetyFest is a fun and engaging way to bring everyone in the community to learn and participate,” Pricket said. “Each year we expand our educational and training exercises for all aspects of fire prevention, emergency, and disaster preparation and response.”

Proceeds from the event will support the North San Luis Obispo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), aiming to educate volunteers about disaster preparedness and train them in basic disaster response skills.

According to John Spooner, Volunteer Program Manager of North SLO County CERT, the increased need for CERT response due to recent winter storms has prompted the expansion of training classes and volunteers. “This year, we plan to offer additional disaster preparedness training for the public,” Spooner stated. This includes Listos, an 8-hour disaster preparedness class taught in Spanish, and a class focusing on disaster preparedness for pets.

Exhibit spaces at SafetyFest are available for $100, with nonprofit spaces priced at $50. Safety-related organizations and businesses are encouraged to apply for exhibitor slots. Bilingual exhibitor entries are also welcomed.

For exhibitor applications, sponsorship, and volunteer opportunities, interested parties can visit safetyfest.live or contact Mark Elterman at (805) 305-5584.

