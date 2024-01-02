Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Thousands attend New Year’s Eve bonfire and concert 

Posted: 7:52 am, January 2, 2024 by News Staff
Photo posted to FB by photographer Brittany App.

Festivities included a 20-foot-tall tower of wood pallets that was set ablaze as the central spectacle

– Thousands gathered at Paso Robles Downtown City Park this weekend to partake in the city’s second annual New Year’s Eve celebration, featuring a bonfire and concert, presented by the City of Paso Robles.

The festivities, held from 7 to 11 p.m., included a 20-foot-tall tower of wood pallets that was set ablaze as the central spectacle.

The other main highlight of the evening was the ball drop at 9 p.m., synchronized with the stroke of midnight on the East Coast at Times Square in New York City. Attendees were treated to a range of offerings, including treats from food trucks, local beer, sparkling wine, and cocktails. The Lucky Devils Band, an eight-piece ensemble, also delivered a musical performance at the celebration.

photo posted to FB group SLO County Life by user William Metz.

 

Comments

