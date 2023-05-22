Thousands attend Olive and Lavender Festival Saturday

More than 90 booths showcase hundreds of products

– Thousands of people attended the Olive and Lavender Festival in Downtown City Park Saturday in Paso Robles. More than 90 booths offered olive oil and lavender to buy, sample, and take home with them. There were hundreds of products utilizing olive oil and lavender including lotions, food items, and even ice cream. Most of the olive oil and lavender were grown and processed on the Central Coast.

Norma Moye of the Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Association said several thousand people attended the free event. She said the weather cooperated. It was warm, but not too hot to enjoy the ambiance of the Downtown City Park.

Many visitors picked up lavender and olive oil to take home with them. The ice cream they ate in the park, and it sold out quickly.